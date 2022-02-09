Rupa and Comp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 421.74 crore, up 28.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.31% from Rs. 328.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021 up 28.6% from Rs. 45.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.36 crore in December 2021 up 26.76% from Rs. 65.76 crore in December 2020.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.67 in December 2020.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 516.60 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)