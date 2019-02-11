Rupa and Comp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 283.69 crore, up 2.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.69 crore in December 2018 up 2.06% from Rs. 277.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2018 down 5.45% from Rs. 23.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.37 crore in December 2018 up 3.24% from Rs. 42.01 crore in December 2017.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2017.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 327.90 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.97% returns over the last 6 months and -24.34% over the last 12 months.