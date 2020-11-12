Rupa and Comp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.53 crore, up 5.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.53 crore in September 2020 up 5.43% from Rs. 287.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.40 crore in September 2020 up 41.98% from Rs. 31.97 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.22 crore in September 2020 up 53.23% from Rs. 44.52 crore in September 2019.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.02 in September 2019.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 212.20 on November 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 48.65% returns over the last 6 months and 19.21% over the last 12 months.