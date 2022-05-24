 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupa and Comp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.47 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.47 crore in March 2022 up 0.33% from Rs. 453.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.31 crore in March 2022 down 25.17% from Rs. 65.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.78 crore in March 2022 down 17.12% from Rs. 93.85 crore in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2021.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 513.90 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 56.49% over the last 12 months.

Rupa and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 453.60 431.56 453.06
Other Operating Income 1.87 1.60 0.93
Total Income From Operations 455.47 433.16 453.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 229.56 164.43 177.22
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.34 11.78 14.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.87 30.63 22.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.60 16.00 17.78
Depreciation 3.36 3.56 2.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.63 129.42 131.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.86 77.33 87.88
Other Income 3.57 2.87 3.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.42 80.19 91.12
Interest 6.19 4.97 2.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.24 75.22 88.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.24 75.22 88.33
Tax 18.92 16.95 22.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.31 58.27 65.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.31 58.27 65.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 49.31 58.27 65.90
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 7.33 8.29
Diluted EPS 6.20 7.33 8.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.20 7.33 8.29
Diluted EPS 6.20 7.33 8.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
