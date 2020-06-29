Rupa and Comp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore, down 55.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore in March 2020 down 55.49% from Rs. 402.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020 down 115.61% from Rs. 27.44 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2020 down 82.19% from Rs. 54.12 crore in March 2019.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 188.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.