Rupa and Comp Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore, down 55.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rupa and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore in March 2020 down 55.49% from Rs. 402.83 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in March 2020 down 115.61% from Rs. 27.44 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.64 crore in March 2020 down 82.19% from Rs. 54.12 crore in March 2019.
Rupa and Comp shares closed at 188.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.01% returns over the last 6 months and -20.80% over the last 12 months.
|Rupa and Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|178.82
|306.73
|401.04
|Other Operating Income
|0.48
|0.86
|1.79
|Total Income From Operations
|179.30
|307.59
|402.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|106.17
|107.57
|112.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.19
|5.98
|7.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.82
|34.68
|106.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.48
|16.51
|15.99
|Depreciation
|4.05
|5.00
|3.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.40
|97.01
|107.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.83
|40.84
|49.56
|Other Income
|1.76
|2.15
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.59
|42.99
|50.14
|Interest
|4.22
|5.08
|5.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.37
|37.91
|44.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.37
|37.91
|44.48
|Tax
|5.65
|9.42
|17.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.28
|28.49
|27.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.28
|28.49
|27.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.28
|28.49
|27.44
|Equity Share Capital
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|3.58
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|3.58
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|3.58
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|3.58
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am