Rupa and Comp Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore, up 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.97 crore in June 2021 up 4.02% from Rs. 209.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.22 crore in June 2021 up 32.26% from Rs. 20.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.15 crore in June 2021 up 20.69% from Rs. 36.58 crore in June 2020.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2020.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 477.75 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.43% returns over the last 6 months and 144.87% over the last 12 months.