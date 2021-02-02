Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 345.60 crore, up 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.60 crore in December 2020 up 12.36% from Rs. 307.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.39 crore in December 2020 up 52.28% from Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.99 crore in December 2020 up 37.51% from Rs. 47.99 crore in December 2019.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2019.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 289.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.01% returns over the last 6 months and 40.80% over the last 12 months.