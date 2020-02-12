Rupa and Comp Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 307.59 crore, up 5.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.59 crore in December 2019 up 5.68% from Rs. 291.06 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.49 crore in December 2019 up 70.41% from Rs. 16.72 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.99 crore in December 2019 up 31.95% from Rs. 36.37 crore in December 2018.

Rupa and Comp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.10 in December 2018.

Rupa and Comp shares closed at 231.30 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.