    Rungta Irrig Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore, up 82.92% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rungta Irrigation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore in March 2023 up 82.92% from Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1985.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 161.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    Rungta Irrig EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Rungta Irrig shares closed at 73.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 153.54% returns over the last 6 months and 425.87% over the last 12 months.

    Rungta Irrigation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8642.7224.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.8642.7224.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.8325.22-19.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.913.7137.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.543.67-0.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.421.942.09
    Depreciation0.370.460.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.175.603.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.632.110.35
    Other Income0.460.720.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.092.830.62
    Interest0.720.850.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.371.980.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.371.980.02
    Tax0.360.50-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.011.480.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.011.480.05
    Equity Share Capital16.608.868.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.670.05
    Diluted EPS2.931.670.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.931.670.05
    Diluted EPS2.931.670.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
