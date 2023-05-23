Rungta Irrig Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore, up 82.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.86 crore in March 2023 up 82.92% from Rs. 24.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 1985.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 up 161.7% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

Rungta Irrig EPS has increased to Rs. 2.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 73.78 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 153.54% returns over the last 6 months and 425.87% over the last 12 months.