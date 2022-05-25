Rungta Irrig Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore, up 36.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.53 crore in March 2022 up 36.73% from Rs. 17.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 121.83% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 up 44.62% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2021.

Rungta Irrig EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2021.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 22.80 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 13.15% over the last 12 months.