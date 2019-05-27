Rungta Irrig Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 26.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rungta Irrigation are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in March 2019 down 26.32% from Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 107.41% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 86.32% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2018.
Rungta Irrig shares closed at 20.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months
|Rungta Irrigation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.32
|18.89
|23.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.32
|18.89
|23.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.37
|8.41
|9.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-3.61
|1.94
|4.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|1.51
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.62
|1.62
|1.82
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.33
|0.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.70
|3.83
|3.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|1.25
|4.08
|Other Income
|--
|0.50
|-0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|1.75
|4.01
|Interest
|0.50
|0.44
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|1.30
|3.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|1.30
|3.25
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.36
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.94
|2.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-0.88
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.94
|1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.06
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.06
|2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.06
|2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.06
|2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited