Rungta Irrig Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore, down 26.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.32 crore in March 2019 down 26.32% from Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 107.41% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2019 down 86.32% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2018.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 20.90 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 4.50% returns over the last 6 months