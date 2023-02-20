Rungta Irrig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.72 crore, up 87.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.72 crore in December 2022 up 87.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 414.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 257.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.