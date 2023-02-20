Rungta Irrig Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.72 crore, up 87.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.72 crore in December 2022 up 87.34% from Rs. 22.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2022 up 414.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 up 257.61% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.

Rungta Irrig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 37.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 87.63% returns over the last 6 months and 92.71% over the last 12 months.