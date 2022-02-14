Rungta Irrig Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore, up 135.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.80 crore in December 2021 up 135.77% from Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021 down 28.14% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 down 11.54% from Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2020.

Rungta Irrig EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2020.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 31.35 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.14% returns over the last 6 months and 71.31% over the last 12 months.