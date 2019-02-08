Rungta Irrig Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore, up 19.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore in December 2018 up 19.42% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 up 572% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 up 71.9% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2017.

Rungta Irrig EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Rungta Irrig shares closed at 19.00 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)