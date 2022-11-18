RUDRABHISHEK Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, down 15.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in September 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 19.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 156.15 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.