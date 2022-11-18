English
    RUDRABHISHEK Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, down 15.32% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rudrabhishek Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in September 2022 down 15.32% from Rs. 19.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.54% from Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2021.

    RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.46 in September 2021.

    RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 156.15 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.40% returns over the last 6 months and -25.77% over the last 12 months.

    Rudrabhishek Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4415.8019.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4415.8019.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.604.763.65
    Depreciation0.470.260.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.366.8712.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.013.923.16
    Other Income0.210.230.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.224.143.63
    Interest0.340.260.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.873.883.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.873.883.52
    Tax1.130.871.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.753.012.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.753.012.52
    Equity Share Capital17.3417.3417.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.741.46
    Diluted EPS1.581.741.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.581.741.46
    Diluted EPS1.581.741.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

