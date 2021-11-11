RUDRABHISHEK Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore, up 37.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.41 crore in September 2021 up 37.29% from Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2021 up 77.57% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2021 up 72.73% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2020.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2020.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 211.20 on November 10, 2021 (NSE)