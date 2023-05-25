English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    RUDRABHISHEK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rudrabhishek Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 23.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 55.35% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 up 81.62% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

    RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2022.

    RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 185.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.

    Rudrabhishek Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.5121.8823.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.5121.8823.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.024.494.31
    Depreciation0.380.360.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.8611.5119.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.245.52-0.64
    Other Income2.740.172.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.985.691.44
    Interest0.450.320.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.525.371.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.525.371.27
    Tax0.621.38-3.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.913.994.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.913.994.27
    Equity Share Capital17.3417.3417.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.302.46
    Diluted EPS1.102.302.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.302.46
    Diluted EPS1.102.302.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #infrastructure #Results #RUDRABHISHEK #Rudrabhishek Enterprises
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am