RUDRABHISHEK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore, up 31.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore in March 2023 up 31.16% from Rs. 23.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2023 down 55.35% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2023 up 81.62% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.46 in March 2022.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 185.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.