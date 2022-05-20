 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RUDRABHISHEK Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rudrabhishek Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore in March 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 down 43.49% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 82.92% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 194.25 on May 19, 2022 (NSE)

Rudrabhishek Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.26 15.61 30.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.26 15.61 30.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.31 4.11 3.99
Depreciation 0.41 0.16 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.18 7.87 15.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 3.47 10.18
Other Income 2.08 1.00 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.44 4.48 10.25
Interest 0.17 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.27 4.34 10.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.27 4.34 10.17
Tax -3.00 1.21 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.27 3.13 7.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.27 3.13 7.55
Equity Share Capital 17.34 17.34 17.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 1.80 4.36
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.80 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 1.80 4.36
Diluted EPS 2.46 1.80 4.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 20, 2022 01:55 pm
