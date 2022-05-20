RUDRABHISHEK Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore, down 22.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.26 crore in March 2022 down 22.64% from Rs. 30.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 down 43.49% from Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 82.92% from Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 194.25 on May 19, 2022 (NSE)