RUDRABHISHEK Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore, up 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore in June 2023 up 9.7% from Rs. 15.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2023 up 1.35% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.68% from Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2022.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2022.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 186.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.84% returns over the last 6 months and -3.59% over the last 12 months.