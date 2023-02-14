RUDRABHISHEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in December 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 15.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2022 up 27.59% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.