RUDRABHISHEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore, up 40.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.88 crore in December 2022 up 40.18% from Rs. 15.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2022 up 27.59% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in December 2022 up 30.39% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 150.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.73% returns over the last 6 months and -29.58% over the last 12 months.