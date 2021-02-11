RUDRABHISHEK Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore, up 44.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.52 crore in December 2020 up 44.98% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in December 2020 up 53.53% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2020 up 43.9% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2019.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.58 in December 2019.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 178.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)