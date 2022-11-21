RUDRABHISHEK Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in September 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 down 34.28% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2022 down 14.41% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 157.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.99% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.