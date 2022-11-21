English
    RUDRABHISHEK Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, down 13.23% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rudrabhishek Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in September 2022 down 13.23% from Rs. 20.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2022 down 34.28% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in September 2022 down 14.41% from Rs. 5.69 crore in September 2021.

    RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2021.

    RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 157.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.99% returns over the last 6 months and -25.36% over the last 12 months.

    Rudrabhishek Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4516.7920.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4516.7920.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.105.314.28
    Depreciation0.480.270.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.607.0310.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.194.064.81
    Other Income0.200.240.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.394.295.32
    Interest0.340.260.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.044.035.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.044.035.22
    Tax1.180.911.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.863.124.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.863.124.20
    Minority Interest----0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.863.124.36
    Equity Share Capital17.3417.3417.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.802.51
    Diluted EPS1.651.802.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.651.802.51
    Diluted EPS1.651.802.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

