RUDRABHISHEK Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.73 crore, up 29.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rudrabhishek Enterprises are:Net Sales at Rs 31.73 crore in March 2023 up 29.21% from Rs. 24.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 down 62.58% from Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 up 15.62% from Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2022.
RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.86 in March 2022.
|RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 185.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.09% over the last 12 months.
|Rudrabhishek Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.73
|22.99
|24.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.73
|22.99
|24.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.27
|0.19
|0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|4.99
|5.54
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.37
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.34
|11.68
|18.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|5.75
|-0.29
|Other Income
|2.75
|0.19
|2.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|5.95
|2.43
|Interest
|0.46
|0.32
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.46
|5.62
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.46
|5.62
|2.26
|Tax
|0.61
|1.45
|-2.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.85
|4.18
|4.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.85
|4.18
|4.96
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.85
|4.18
|4.96
|Equity Share Capital
|17.34
|17.34
|17.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|2.41
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|2.41
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|2.41
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|2.41
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited