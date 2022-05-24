RUDRABHISHEK Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore, down 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore in March 2022 down 21.92% from Rs. 31.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in March 2022 down 32.98% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in March 2022 down 75.04% from Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2021.

RUDRABHISHEK shares closed at 189.00 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)