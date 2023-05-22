Rudra Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.42 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.42 crore in March 2023 up 27.86% from Rs. 107.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.21 crore in March 2023 up 95.81% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.61% from Rs. 7.19 crore in March 2022.

Rudra Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

Rudra Global shares closed at 74.93 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.61% over the last 12 months.