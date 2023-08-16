Rudra Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.16 crore, up 43.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.16 crore in June 2023 up 43.14% from Rs. 96.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 14.63% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.09% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

Rudra Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

Rudra Global shares closed at 110.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.03% over the last 12 months.