Rudra Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 93.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.