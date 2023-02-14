Rudra Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore, up 22.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.27 crore in December 2022 up 22.28% from Rs. 93.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 37.41% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.13 crore in December 2022 down 11.54% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2021.

Rudra Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in December 2021.

Rudra Global shares closed at 72.40 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.36% returns over the last 6 months and 106.27% over the last 12 months.