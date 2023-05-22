English
    Rudra Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.42 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rudra Global Infra Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.42 crore in March 2023 up 27.86% from Rs. 107.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2023 up 95.65% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.59 crore in March 2023 up 19.64% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2022.

    Rudra Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.

    Rudra Global shares closed at 74.93 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.00% returns over the last 6 months and 103.61% over the last 12 months.

    Rudra Global Infra Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.42114.27107.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.42114.27107.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials120.76100.7588.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.69--0.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.254.757.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.751.12
    Depreciation1.181.401.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.152.113.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.054.515.75
    Other Income-1.640.220.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.414.735.82
    Interest3.503.343.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.921.392.05
    Exceptional Items0.290.04--
    P/L Before Tax4.201.442.05
    Tax0.000.00-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.201.432.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.201.432.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.201.432.15
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.0925.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.570.88
    Diluted EPS1.890.570.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.890.570.88
    Diluted EPS1.890.570.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

