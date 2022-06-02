Rudra Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.48 crore, up 30.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.48 crore in March 2022 up 30.36% from Rs. 82.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2022 down 78.3% from Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2022 down 60.02% from Rs. 17.96 crore in March 2021.

Rudra Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.96 in March 2021.

Rudra Global shares closed at 35.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and -1.66% over the last 12 months.