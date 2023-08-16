English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rudra Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 138.16 crore, up 43.14% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rudra Global Infra Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.16 crore in June 2023 up 43.14% from Rs. 96.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.40 crore in June 2023 up 14.63% from Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2023 down 1.09% from Rs. 10.05 crore in June 2022.

    Rudra Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.53 in June 2022.

    Rudra Global shares closed at 110.60 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.76% returns over the last 6 months and 2.03% over the last 12 months.

    Rudra Global Infra Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.16137.4296.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.16137.4296.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.82120.76103.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.69--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.85-0.25-18.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.830.850.73
    Depreciation1.411.181.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.573.152.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.389.057.57
    Other Income0.15-1.641.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.537.418.72
    Interest3.613.504.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.923.924.37
    Exceptional Items--0.29--
    P/L Before Tax4.924.204.37
    Tax0.520.000.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.404.203.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.404.203.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.404.203.84
    Equity Share Capital25.0925.0925.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.891.53
    Diluted EPS1.761.891.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.891.53
    Diluted EPS1.761.891.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rudra Global #Rudra Global Infra Products
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!