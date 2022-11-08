 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ruchira Papers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore, up 49.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 220.85 crore in September 2022 up 49.12% from Rs. 148.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.89 crore in September 2022 up 201.22% from Rs. 6.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2022 up 129.89% from Rs. 13.92 crore in September 2021.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in September 2021.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 124.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 64.93% over the last 12 months.

Ruchira Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 220.85 198.79 148.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 220.85 198.79 148.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 154.08 150.00 108.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.00 -0.12 0.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.70 11.94 11.38
Depreciation 3.80 3.70 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.71 16.47 14.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.56 16.79 10.14
Other Income 0.64 0.38 0.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.20 17.17 10.42
Interest 1.56 1.52 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.64 15.65 8.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.64 15.65 8.83
Tax 6.75 4.02 2.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.89 11.63 6.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.89 11.63 6.60
Equity Share Capital 27.13 26.16 24.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.33 4.45 2.73
Diluted EPS 7.33 4.37 2.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.33 4.45 2.73
Diluted EPS 7.33 4.37 2.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
