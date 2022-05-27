 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ruchira Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore in March 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 141.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 up 63.24% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2021.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2021.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 99.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Ruchira Papers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.54 148.35 141.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 190.54 148.35 141.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.45 116.56 94.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.67 -8.83 3.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.13 11.97 9.33
Depreciation 3.82 3.73 3.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.18 15.71 17.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.29 9.21 13.44
Other Income 0.83 0.29 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.12 9.51 14.26
Interest 1.39 1.60 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.73 7.91 12.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.73 7.91 12.87
Tax 5.61 2.05 3.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.12 5.86 9.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.12 5.86 9.87
Equity Share Capital 25.20 25.20 24.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 2.42 4.07
Diluted EPS 6.27 2.28 4.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.39 2.42 4.07
Diluted EPS 6.27 2.28 4.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:41 pm
