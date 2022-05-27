Ruchira Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore, up 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore in March 2022 up 34.8% from Rs. 141.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.12 crore in March 2022 up 63.24% from Rs. 9.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.94 crore in March 2022 up 52.81% from Rs. 17.63 crore in March 2021.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2021.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 99.10 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)