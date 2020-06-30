Ruchira Papers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore, down 16.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.45 crore in March 2020 down 16.47% from Rs. 128.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 93.97% from Rs. 10.26 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2020 down 70.72% from Rs. 21.62 crore in March 2019.

Ruchira Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.23 in March 2019.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 62.95 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.