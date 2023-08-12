Ruchira Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.07 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.07 crore in June 2023 down 14.95% from Rs. 198.79 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.76 crore in June 2023 up 87.02% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.10 crore in June 2023 up 63.39% from Rs. 20.87 crore in June 2022.

Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in June 2022.

Ruchira Papers shares closed at 116.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -6.51% over the last 12 months.