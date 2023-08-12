English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ruchira Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 169.07 crore, down 14.95% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchira Papers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.07 crore in June 2023 down 14.95% from Rs. 198.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.76 crore in June 2023 up 87.02% from Rs. 11.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.10 crore in June 2023 up 63.39% from Rs. 20.87 crore in June 2022.

    Ruchira Papers EPS has increased to Rs. 7.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in June 2022.

    Ruchira Papers shares closed at 116.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.85% returns over the last 6 months and -6.51% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchira Papers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.07180.68198.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.07180.68198.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials109.10115.69150.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.844.49-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.9912.1711.94
    Depreciation4.063.943.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7418.5416.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0325.8516.79
    Other Income0.010.250.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0426.1017.17
    Interest0.870.851.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.1725.2515.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.1725.2515.65
    Tax7.416.394.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7618.8611.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7618.8611.63
    Equity Share Capital29.8529.8526.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.296.324.45
    Diluted EPS7.296.324.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.296.324.45
    Diluted EPS7.296.324.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Ruchira Papers
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!