Ruchinfra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore, down 7.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.38 crore in September 2022 down 7.32% from Rs. 11.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2022 down 27.69% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2022 down 16.12% from Rs. 6.45 crore in September 2021.

Ruchinfra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 11.15 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.62% returns over the last 6 months and 66.42% over the last 12 months.