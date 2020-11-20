PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 09:41 AM IST

Ruchinfra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, down 60.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in September 2020 down 60.4% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 82.99% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2020 down 30.94% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2019.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 7.00 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and 225.58% over the last 12 months.

Ruchi Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations10.2010.2825.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.2010.2825.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.380.34
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.090.1110.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.022.002.09
Depreciation2.912.863.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.022.588.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.832.350.55
Other Income1.351.203.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.183.554.12
Interest1.521.472.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.662.082.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.662.082.06
Tax0.41-0.160.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.252.241.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.252.241.47
Equity Share Capital20.5220.5220.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.070.02
Diluted EPS0.030.070.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.030.070.02
Diluted EPS0.030.070.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:22 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Ruchi Infrastructure #Ruchinfra

