Ruchinfra Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, down 60.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in September 2020 down 60.4% from Rs. 25.76 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 82.99% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2020 down 30.94% from Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2019.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2019.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 7.00 on November 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.70% returns over the last 6 months and 225.58% over the last 12 months.