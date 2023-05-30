Ruchinfra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 103.65% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 95.55% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.