    Ruchinfra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 103.65% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 95.55% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022.

    Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchi Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.439.909.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.439.909.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.180.210.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.030.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.792.903.08
    Depreciation2.802.472.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.204.1578.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.560.20-74.90
    Other Income0.910.28120.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.650.4845.76
    Interest1.010.720.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.66-0.2444.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.66-0.2444.80
    Tax-0.450.4411.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.21-0.6833.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.21-0.6833.14
    Equity Share Capital21.5520.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.071.57
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.071.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.071.57
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.071.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

