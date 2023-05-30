Ruchinfra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore, up 13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.43 crore in March 2023 up 13% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 103.65% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2023 down 95.55% from Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.09% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.43
|9.90
|9.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.43
|9.90
|9.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.18
|0.21
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.79
|2.90
|3.08
|Depreciation
|2.80
|2.47
|2.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.20
|4.15
|78.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.56
|0.20
|-74.90
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.28
|120.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|0.48
|45.76
|Interest
|1.01
|0.72
|0.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-0.24
|44.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|-0.24
|44.80
|Tax
|-0.45
|0.44
|11.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|-0.68
|33.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|-0.68
|33.14
|Equity Share Capital
|21.55
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.07
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.07
|1.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.07
|1.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.07
|1.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
