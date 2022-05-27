 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchinfra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in March 2022 up 1.32% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 11935.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022 up 1494.39% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.94 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Ruchi Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.23 10.47 9.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.23 10.47 9.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.10 0.44 0.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.11 -0.02 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.08 2.00 2.45
Depreciation 2.55 2.54 2.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.29 3.53 4.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -74.90 1.98 -1.39
Other Income 120.66 0.68 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.76 2.66 0.12
Interest 0.96 1.06 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.80 1.60 -1.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.80 1.60 -1.13
Tax 11.66 0.97 -0.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.14 0.63 -0.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.14 0.63 -0.28
Equity Share Capital 20.52 20.52 20.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 0.01 -0.05
Diluted EPS 1.57 0.01 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 0.01 -0.05
Diluted EPS 1.57 0.01 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results #Ruchi Infrastructure #Ruchinfra
first published: May 27, 2022 07:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.