Ruchinfra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in March 2022 up 1.32% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2022 up 11935.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.31 crore in March 2022 up 1494.39% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 8.94 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)