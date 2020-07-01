Ruchinfra Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in March 2020 down 0.11% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2020 up 125.49% from Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2020 up 822.68% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019.

Ruchinfra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2019.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 23.50 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 879.17% returns over the last 6 months and 921.74% over the last 12 months.