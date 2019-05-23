Ruchinfra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in March 2019 up 3.53% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019 down 1954.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019 down 114.39% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2018.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 2.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -4.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.79
|9.01
|8.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.79
|9.01
|8.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.36
|0.34
|0.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|3.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.43
|0.03
|-3.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.27
|1.77
|1.97
|Depreciation
|3.22
|3.30
|3.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.71
|6.79
|13.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.20
|-3.22
|-10.64
|Other Income
|1.01
|1.10
|14.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|-2.12
|3.41
|Interest
|3.01
|3.22
|3.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.20
|-5.34
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.20
|-5.34
|-0.05
|Tax
|-1.08
|-1.15
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.12
|-4.19
|0.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.12
|-4.19
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.35
|-0.25
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited