Ruchinfra Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.79 crore in March 2019 up 3.53% from Rs. 8.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in March 2019 down 1954.55% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2019 down 114.39% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2018.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 2.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -4.92% over the last 12 months.