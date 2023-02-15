 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ruchinfra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 207.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

Ruchi Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.90 10.38 10.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.90 10.38 10.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.38 0.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -0.02 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.90 2.33 2.00
Depreciation 2.47 2.40 2.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.15 3.63 3.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 1.66 1.98
Other Income 0.28 1.35 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.48 3.01 2.66
Interest 0.72 0.80 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 2.21 1.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 2.21 1.60
Tax 0.44 0.46 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.68 1.75 0.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.68 1.75 0.63
Equity Share Capital 20.52 20.52 20.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.07 0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited