    Ruchinfra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 207.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

    Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.

    Ruchi Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.9010.3810.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.9010.3810.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.210.380.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.02-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.902.332.00
    Depreciation2.472.402.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.153.633.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.201.661.98
    Other Income0.281.350.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.483.012.66
    Interest0.720.801.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.242.211.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.242.211.60
    Tax0.440.460.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.681.750.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.681.750.63
    Equity Share Capital20.5220.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.070.040.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.040.01
    Diluted EPS-0.070.040.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

