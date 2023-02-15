Ruchinfra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 207.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.