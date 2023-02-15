Ruchinfra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore, down 5.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.90 crore in December 2022 down 5.44% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 down 207.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2022 down 43.27% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2021.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 9.55 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.90
|10.38
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.90
|10.38
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.38
|0.44
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.90
|2.33
|2.00
|Depreciation
|2.47
|2.40
|2.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.15
|3.63
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|1.66
|1.98
|Other Income
|0.28
|1.35
|0.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|3.01
|2.66
|Interest
|0.72
|0.80
|1.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|2.21
|1.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.24
|2.21
|1.60
|Tax
|0.44
|0.46
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.68
|1.75
|0.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.68
|1.75
|0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited