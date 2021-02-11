Ruchinfra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in December 2020 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.39 crore in December 2020 up 15.24% from Rs. 1.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.03 crore in December 2020 up 50.37% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2019.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 7.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)