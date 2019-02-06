Ruchinfra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ruchi Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in December 2018 up 12.34% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2018 down 291.59% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 down 60.93% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.
Ruchinfra shares closed at 2.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ruchi Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.01
|9.23
|8.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.01
|9.23
|8.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.34
|0.34
|0.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.04
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.77
|1.95
|1.65
|Depreciation
|3.30
|2.87
|3.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.79
|8.49
|4.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.22
|-4.46
|-1.48
|Other Income
|1.10
|4.01
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|-0.45
|-0.31
|Interest
|3.22
|3.10
|3.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-3.55
|-3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.34
|-3.55
|-3.89
|Tax
|-1.15
|-1.10
|-2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.19
|-2.45
|-1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.19
|-2.45
|-1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|20.52
|20.52
|20.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.17
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|-0.17
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited