Ruchinfra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore, up 12.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.01 crore in December 2018 up 12.34% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.19 crore in December 2018 down 291.59% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2018 down 60.93% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2017.

Ruchinfra shares closed at 2.75 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.